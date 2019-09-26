Comparing of Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. (SMBC) and Columbia Banking System Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) and Columbia Banking System Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) compete against each other in the Savings & Loans sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. 33 3.99 N/A 2.96 11.79 Columbia Banking System Inc. 35 4.78 N/A 2.44 15.45

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. and Columbia Banking System Inc. Columbia Banking System Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 12.5% 1.3% Columbia Banking System Inc. 0.00% 8.5% 1.3%

Risk and Volatility

Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. has a 0.66 beta, while its volatility is 34.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Columbia Banking System Inc.’s 6.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.06 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 49.1% of Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. shares and 92.6% of Columbia Banking System Inc. shares. Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders are 18.51%. Comparatively, 0.3% are Columbia Banking System Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. 7.33% 5.38% 6.9% 0.58% -12.37% 2.8% Columbia Banking System Inc. 2.47% 3.46% 3.27% 4.12% -6.54% 4.69%

For the past year Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. has weaker performance than Columbia Banking System Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Columbia Banking System Inc. beats Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home equity loans and lines of credit, home mortgages for purchases and refinances, personal loans, and other consumer loans; debit and credit cards; and online and mobile banking services. The company also provides business banking products and services, such as checking, savings, interest-bearing money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; accounts receivable and inventory financing, small business administration financing, commercial real estate loan products for construction and development or permanent financing; and agricultural lending, municipal lending, merchant card, remote deposit capture, small business, and treasury management services. In addition, it offers wealth management services in the areas of private banking, professional banking, financial services, and trust and estate services to individuals, families, and professional businesses. Further, the company provides fiduciary, agency, trust, and related services, as well as life insurance products. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 143 branches. Columbia Banking System, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington.