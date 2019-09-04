Comparing of South State Corporation (SSB) and Shore Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI)

We are comparing South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) and Shore Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio South State Corporation 72 3.91 N/A 4.94 16.22 Shore Bancshares Inc. 16 3.30 N/A 1.22 13.48

Table 1 demonstrates South State Corporation and Shore Bancshares Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Shore Bancshares Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to South State Corporation. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. South State Corporation is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets South State Corporation 0.00% 7.7% 1.2% Shore Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 14.1% 1.7%

Volatility & Risk

South State Corporation is 31.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.31 beta. In other hand, Shore Bancshares Inc. has beta of 0.52 which is 48.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 80.5% of South State Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 66.8% of Shore Bancshares Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.6% of South State Corporation’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.9% of Shore Bancshares Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) South State Corporation 2.92% 7.53% 7.19% 18.5% -8.33% 33.56% Shore Bancshares Inc. 1.36% 0.92% 5.47% 6.49% -14.23% 12.79%

For the past year South State Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Shore Bancshares Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors South State Corporation beats Shore Bancshares Inc.

Shore Bancshares, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in Maryland and Delaware. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Insurance Products and Services. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs, cash management services, and various checking services. The company also provides commercial loans, such as secured and unsecured loans, working capital loans, lines of credit, term loans, accounts receivable financing, real estate acquisition and development loans, construction loans, and letters of credit, as well as commercial mortgages, and equipment and operating loans; and loans to consumers comprising mortgage, home equity, automobile, marine, installment, and other secured and unsecured personal lines of credit. In addition, it offers safe deposit boxes; debit and credit cards; direct deposit of payroll; merchant credit card clearing services; telephone, mobile, and Internet banking services; and automatic teller machine (ATM) services. Further, the company provides non-deposit products, such as mutual funds and annuities, and discount brokerage services; trust, asset management, and financial planning services; and insurance products and services to businesses and consumers, including property and casualty, life, marine, individual health, and long term care insurance, as well as pension and profit sharing plans, and retirement plans. It operates 18 full service branches and 20 ATMs in the Kent County, Queen AnneÂ’s County, Caroline County, Talbot County, and Dorchester County in Maryland, as well as in Kent County, Delaware. Shore Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.