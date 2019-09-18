Comparing of South State Corporation (SSB) and First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) and First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio South State Corporation 73 4.19 N/A 4.94 16.22 First Bank 11 3.72 N/A 0.88 12.96

Demonstrates South State Corporation and First Bank earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. First Bank is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than South State Corporation. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. South State Corporation is currently more expensive than First Bank, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets South State Corporation 0.00% 7.7% 1.2% First Bank 0.00% 9.1% 1%

Risk and Volatility

South State Corporation has a beta of 1.31 and its 31.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. First Bank’s 0.35 beta is the reason why it is 65.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

South State Corporation and First Bank has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 80.5% and 49.8%. Insiders owned roughly 1.6% of South State Corporation’s shares. Competitively, First Bank has 5.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) South State Corporation 2.92% 7.53% 7.19% 18.5% -8.33% 33.56% First Bank -1.22% -2.15% 0.71% 2.71% -19.58% -6.11%

For the past year South State Corporation had bullish trend while First Bank had bearish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors South State Corporation beats First Bank.