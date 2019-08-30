Comparing of South Mountain Merger Corp. (SMMCU) and Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAC)

Both South Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:SMMCU) and Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAC) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|South Mountain Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Greenland Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.48
|0.00
In table 1 we can see South Mountain Merger Corp. and Greenland Acquisition Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides South Mountain Merger Corp. and Greenland Acquisition Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|South Mountain Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Greenland Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both South Mountain Merger Corp. and Greenland Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 39.52% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|South Mountain Merger Corp.
|1.2%
|1.4%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.4%
|Greenland Acquisition Corporation
|-0.37%
|0.51%
|3.15%
|0%
|0%
|3.15%
For the past year South Mountain Merger Corp. has weaker performance than Greenland Acquisition Corporation
Summary
Greenland Acquisition Corporation beats on 2 of the 3 factors South Mountain Merger Corp.
Greenland Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Greenlight Acquisition Corporation. Greenland Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Beijing, China.
