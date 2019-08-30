Comparing of South Mountain Merger Corp. (SMMCU) and Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAC)

Both South Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:SMMCU) and Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAC) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio South Mountain Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Greenland Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00

In table 1 we can see South Mountain Merger Corp. and Greenland Acquisition Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides South Mountain Merger Corp. and Greenland Acquisition Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets South Mountain Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Greenland Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both South Mountain Merger Corp. and Greenland Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 39.52% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) South Mountain Merger Corp. 1.2% 1.4% 0% 0% 0% 1.4% Greenland Acquisition Corporation -0.37% 0.51% 3.15% 0% 0% 3.15%

For the past year South Mountain Merger Corp. has weaker performance than Greenland Acquisition Corporation

Summary

Greenland Acquisition Corporation beats on 2 of the 3 factors South Mountain Merger Corp.

Greenland Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Greenlight Acquisition Corporation. Greenland Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Beijing, China.