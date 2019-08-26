Comparing of South Mountain Merger Corp. (SMMCU) and Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALACU)

South Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:SMMCU) and Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALACU) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio South Mountain Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Alberton Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.02 453.48

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of South Mountain Merger Corp. and Alberton Acquisition Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets South Mountain Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Alberton Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both South Mountain Merger Corp. and Alberton Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 43.8% respectively.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) South Mountain Merger Corp. 1.2% 1.4% 0% 0% 0% 1.4% Alberton Acquisition Corporation -0.29% 1.66% 4.3% 0% 0% 3.37%

For the past year South Mountain Merger Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Alberton Acquisition Corporation.

Summary

Alberton Acquisition Corporation beats on 5 of the 5 factors South Mountain Merger Corp.

Alberton Acquisition Corporation engages in acquisition, share exchange, share reconstruction, amalgamation, and other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Wisdom Resources Group Limited and changed its name to Alberton Acquisition Corporation in July 2018. Alberton Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2005 and is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong.