Comparing of Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHOO) and InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT)

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOO) and InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) have been rivals in the REIT – Hotel/Motel for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sotherly Hotels Inc. 25 0.61 N/A -0.53 0.00 InnSuites Hospitality Trust 2 2.20 N/A -1.98 0.00

Demonstrates Sotherly Hotels Inc. and InnSuites Hospitality Trust earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sotherly Hotels Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% InnSuites Hospitality Trust 0.00% 9.1% 3.6%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 23.09% of Sotherly Hotels Inc. shares and 0.6% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust shares. Comparatively, 77.94% are InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sotherly Hotels Inc. -1.37% 2.75% 4.95% -0.02% 1.05% 14.51% InnSuites Hospitality Trust -6.83% -6.25% -10.71% 0.67% -10.18% -4.46%

For the past year Sotherly Hotels Inc. has 14.51% stronger performance while InnSuites Hospitality Trust has -4.46% weaker performance.

Summary

InnSuites Hospitality Trust beats Sotherly Hotels Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust owns and operates hotels. The company also provides management services for 9 hotels, and trademark license services for 11 hotels. As of January 31, 2010, it owned and operated 5 hotels with an aggregate of 843 suites in Arizona, southern California, and New Mexico under the name InnSuites Hotels. The company also involves in various operations incidental to the operation of hotels, such as the operation of restaurants and meeting/banquet room rentals. InnSuites Hospitality Trust was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.