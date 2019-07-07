Comparing of Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHON) and Its Rivals

As REIT – Hotel/Motel company, Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON) is competing with its rivals based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0% of Sotherly Hotels Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.04% of all REIT – Hotel/Motel’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0% of Sotherly Hotels Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.64% of all REIT – Hotel/Motel companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Sotherly Hotels Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sotherly Hotels Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 14.52% 12.76% 4.12%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Sotherly Hotels Inc. and its competitors’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Sotherly Hotels Inc. N/A 26 0.00 Industry Average 136.12M 937.67M 22.17

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Sotherly Hotels Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sotherly Hotels Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 2.00 1.50 2.11 2.52

The peers have a potential upside of 20.28%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Sotherly Hotels Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sotherly Hotels Inc. 0.36% 1.08% 0% 0% 0% 1% Industry Average 2.34% 2.54% 5.68% 7.12% 11.24% 20.88%

For the past year Sotherly Hotels Inc. has weaker performance than Sotherly Hotels Inc.’s competitors.

Dividends

Sotherly Hotels Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Sotherly Hotels Inc.’s competitors beat on 4 of the 4 factors Sotherly Hotels Inc.