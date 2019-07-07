Comparing of Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHON) and Its Rivals

As REIT – Hotel/Motel company, Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON) is competing with its rivals based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
0% of Sotherly Hotels Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.04% of all REIT – Hotel/Motel’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0% of Sotherly Hotels Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.64% of all REIT – Hotel/Motel companies shares are owned by company insiders.
Profitability
On first table we have Sotherly Hotels Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Sotherly Hotels Inc.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|14.52%
|12.76%
|4.12%
Earnings & Valuation
In next table we are comparing Sotherly Hotels Inc. and its competitors’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Sotherly Hotels Inc.
|N/A
|26
|0.00
|Industry Average
|136.12M
|937.67M
|22.17
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Sotherly Hotels Inc. and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Sotherly Hotels Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|2.00
|1.50
|2.11
|2.52
The peers have a potential upside of 20.28%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Sotherly Hotels Inc. and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Sotherly Hotels Inc.
|0.36%
|1.08%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1%
|Industry Average
|2.34%
|2.54%
|5.68%
|7.12%
|11.24%
|20.88%
For the past year Sotherly Hotels Inc. has weaker performance than Sotherly Hotels Inc.’s competitors.
Dividends
Sotherly Hotels Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Sotherly Hotels Inc.’s competitors beat on 4 of the 4 factors Sotherly Hotels Inc.
