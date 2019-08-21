Comparing of Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHON) and Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON) and Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT). The two are both REIT – Hotel/Motel companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sotherly Hotels Inc. 26 0.62 N/A -0.53 0.00 Hospitality Properties Trust 26 1.75 N/A 2.02 12.25

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Sotherly Hotels Inc. and Hospitality Properties Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 has Sotherly Hotels Inc. and Hospitality Properties Trust’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sotherly Hotels Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Hospitality Properties Trust 0.00% 12.2% 4.6%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Sotherly Hotels Inc. and Hospitality Properties Trust has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 78.7%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Hospitality Properties Trust’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sotherly Hotels Inc. 0.5% 1.92% 1.96% 0% 0% 3.59% Hospitality Properties Trust -1.91% -0.32% -4.85% -6.65% -11.69% 3.48%

For the past year Sotherly Hotels Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Hospitality Properties Trust.

Summary

Hospitality Properties Trust beats on 6 of the 7 factors Sotherly Hotels Inc.

Hospitality Properties Trust is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. It invests in the real estate markets across United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. The firm primarily invests in hotel and travel centers. Hospitality Properties Trust was formed in 1995 and is based in New York, New York.