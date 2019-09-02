Comparing of Sotheby’s (BID) and Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Sotheby’s (NYSE:BID) and Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) are two firms in the Specialty Retail Other that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sotheby’s 47 2.61 N/A 1.98 30.22 Ulta Beauty Inc. 338 1.92 N/A 11.51 30.34

Table 1 demonstrates Sotheby’s and Ulta Beauty Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Ulta Beauty Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Sotheby’s. Business that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Sotheby’s’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Ulta Beauty Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sotheby’s (NYSE:BID) and Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sotheby’s 0.00% 0% 0% Ulta Beauty Inc. 0.00% 37.1% 19.1%

Risk and Volatility

Sotheby’s’s current beta is 1.99 and it happens to be 99.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Ulta Beauty Inc. is 4.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.96 beta.

Liquidity

Sotheby’s’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.2 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Ulta Beauty Inc. are 1.9 and 0.7 respectively. Ulta Beauty Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Sotheby’s.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Sotheby’s and Ulta Beauty Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sotheby’s 0 0 0 0.00 Ulta Beauty Inc. 0 9 10 2.53

Meanwhile, Ulta Beauty Inc.’s average target price is $312.55, while its potential upside is 31.47%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Sotheby’s and Ulta Beauty Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 94.3%. Insiders owned roughly 0.7% of Sotheby’s’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.7% of Ulta Beauty Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sotheby’s 1.48% 2.45% 49.42% 52.83% 14.3% 50.25% Ulta Beauty Inc. -1.05% 2.61% 4.27% 21.02% 43.41% 42.64%

For the past year Sotheby’s’s stock price has bigger growth than Ulta Beauty Inc.

Summary

Ulta Beauty Inc. beats Sotheby’s on 10 of the 11 factors.

SothebyÂ’s operates as an auctioneer of authenticated fine art, decorative art, jewelry, wine, and collectibles in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, France, Switzerland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Agency and Finance. The Agency segment accepts property on consignment; and matches buyers and sellers of authenticated fine art, decorative art, jewelry, wine, and collectibles through the auction or private sale process. It is also involved in the sale of artworks; and operation of an auction house for investment-quality automobiles. The Finance segment offers art-related financing services, such as term loans secured by artworks that are not intended for sale. The company is also involved in the retail wine operations; licensing SothebyÂ’s International Realty and related trademarks; and licensing its SothebyÂ’s brand name for use in connection with the art auction business in Australia, and art education services in the United States and the United Kingdom. SothebyÂ’s was founded in 1744 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Ulta Beauty, Inc. operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The companyÂ’s stores provide cosmetics, fragrance, skincare, haircare, bath and body products, and salon styling tools, as well as others, including nail products and accessories. It offers private label products consisting of Ulta Beauty Collection branded cosmetics, skincare, and bath products. As of March 9, 2017, the company operated 974 retail stores in 48 states and the District of Columbia. Its full-service salon offers hair, skin, and brow services; and provides products through its Website, ulta.com. The company was formerly known as Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. and changed its name to Ulta Beauty, Inc. in January 2017. Ulta Beauty, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.