Comparing of Sotheby’s (BID) and Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (NYSE:BNED)

As Specialty Retail Other businesses, Sotheby’s (NYSE:BID) and Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (NYSE:BNED), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sotheby’s 49 0.00 N/A 1.98 30.22 Barnes & Noble Education Inc. 4 0.40 32.52M -0.53 0.00

Table 1 highlights Sotheby’s and Barnes & Noble Education Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Sotheby’s and Barnes & Noble Education Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sotheby’s 0.00% 0% 0% Barnes & Noble Education Inc. 930,365,623.39% -5.2% -2.1%

Risk and Volatility

Sotheby’s’s current beta is 1.99 and it happens to be 99.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Barnes & Noble Education Inc.’s 79.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.79 beta.

Liquidity

Sotheby’s has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Barnes & Noble Education Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 0.3 Quick Ratio. Barnes & Noble Education Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sotheby’s.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Sotheby’s and Barnes & Noble Education Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sotheby’s 0 0 0 0.00 Barnes & Noble Education Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Barnes & Noble Education Inc. has a consensus target price of $7, with potential upside of 134.11%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Sotheby’s shares are held by institutional investors while 76% of Barnes & Noble Education Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Sotheby’s’s share held by insiders are 0.7%. Competitively, Barnes & Noble Education Inc. has 7.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sotheby’s 1.48% 2.45% 49.42% 52.83% 14.3% 50.25% Barnes & Noble Education Inc. -0.85% 5.42% -20.09% -38.7% -37.39% -12.72%

For the past year Sotheby’s had bullish trend while Barnes & Noble Education Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors Sotheby’s beats Barnes & Noble Education Inc.

SothebyÂ’s operates as an auctioneer of authenticated fine art, decorative art, jewelry, wine, and collectibles in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, France, Switzerland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Agency and Finance. The Agency segment accepts property on consignment; and matches buyers and sellers of authenticated fine art, decorative art, jewelry, wine, and collectibles through the auction or private sale process. It is also involved in the sale of artworks; and operation of an auction house for investment-quality automobiles. The Finance segment offers art-related financing services, such as term loans secured by artworks that are not intended for sale. The company is also involved in the retail wine operations; licensing SothebyÂ’s International Realty and related trademarks; and licensing its SothebyÂ’s brand name for use in connection with the art auction business in Australia, and art education services in the United States and the United Kingdom. SothebyÂ’s was founded in 1744 and is headquartered in New York, New York.