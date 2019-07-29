Comparing of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (SRNE) and Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX)

This is a contrast between Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) and Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 3 15.12 N/A -1.93 0.00 Unity Biotechnology Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -6.43 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -88.5% -38.7% Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -46.4% -42.4%

Liquidity

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.9 while its Quick Ratio is 2.9. On the competitive side is, Unity Biotechnology Inc. which has a 13.7 Current Ratio and a 13.7 Quick Ratio. Unity Biotechnology Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $26, while its potential upside is 900.00%. On the other hand, Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s potential upside is 218.18% and its consensus target price is $21. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 26.3% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 72.3% of Unity Biotechnology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 29.37% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, Unity Biotechnology Inc. has 12.22% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 8.64% -4.18% 65.25% 6.27% -48% 62.5% Unity Biotechnology Inc. 6.65% 22.53% -18.71% -21.98% -37.12% -42.8%

For the past year Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. has 62.5% stronger performance while Unity Biotechnology Inc. has -42.8% weaker performance.

Summary

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It develops therapeutic products for the treatment of auto-immune, inflammatory, neurodegenerative, and infectious diseases. The company offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain at end-stage disease. Its preclinical human therapeutic antibodies include antibody drug conjugates, bispecific approaches, and T-Cell Receptor, as well as Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T Cell (CAR-T) for adoptive cellular immunotherapy for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. It is also involved in the development of T-007, an anti-CD38 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for additional potential indications, such as amyloidosis and graft-versus-host disease; and T-009, an anti-CD123 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products using its human immuno-oncology anti-PD-1 mAb STI-A1110. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc., a preclinical biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 for musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders. The company was formerly known as Forge, Inc. and changed its name to Unity Biotechnology, Inc. in January 2015. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.