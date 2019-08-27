Comparing of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (SRNE) and Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX)

Both Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) and Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 3 12.35 N/A -2.43 0.00 Moleculin Biotech Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -136.6% -49.1% Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0.00% -92.2% -65.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. are 1.6 and 1.5. Competitively, Moleculin Biotech Inc. has 1.5 and 1.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and Moleculin Biotech Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $26, while its potential upside is 1,065.92%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 18% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 17.9% of Moleculin Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 29.37% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 23.73% of Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 6.75% 5.49% -25.07% 23.96% -46.73% 12.08% Moleculin Biotech Inc. -5.22% -12.1% -18.05% -20.44% -35.72% 4.81%

For the past year Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Summary

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It develops therapeutic products for the treatment of auto-immune, inflammatory, neurodegenerative, and infectious diseases. The company offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain at end-stage disease. Its preclinical human therapeutic antibodies include antibody drug conjugates, bispecific approaches, and T-Cell Receptor, as well as Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T Cell (CAR-T) for adoptive cellular immunotherapy for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. It is also involved in the development of T-007, an anti-CD38 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for additional potential indications, such as amyloidosis and graft-versus-host disease; and T-009, an anti-CD123 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products using its human immuno-oncology anti-PD-1 mAb STI-A1110. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. The company also develops other drugs, including WP1066 Portfolio that focuses on the modulation of regulatory transcription factors involved in the progression of cancer; and WP1122 Portfolio, a suite of molecules targeting the metabolic processes involved in cancer and glioblastoma. The company has an agreement with Mayo Clinic to enable additional research on its WP1066 molecule for the possible treatment of a rare form of pediatric brain tumor. It also has a strategic collaboration with the University of Bergen to develop immune stimulation drug, as well as to expand research on inhibition of brain metastasis by MoleculinÂ’s pre-clinical drug WP1066. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.