Comparing of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (SRNE) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

As Biotechnology businesses, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 3 14.58 N/A -1.93 0.00 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 9.32 N/A -1.04 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -88.5% -38.7% Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 2.57 and it happens to be 157.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.66 beta which is 66.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.9 and 2.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.9 and 4.9 respectively. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 978.84% at a $26 average price target. On the other hand, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 244.37% and its average price target is $10.4. The information presented earlier suggests that Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 26.3% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 44.8% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 29.37%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.8% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 8.64% -4.18% 65.25% 6.27% -48% 62.5% Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.51% -12.53% -25.43% -34.03% -26.22% -12.75%

For the past year Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It develops therapeutic products for the treatment of auto-immune, inflammatory, neurodegenerative, and infectious diseases. The company offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain at end-stage disease. Its preclinical human therapeutic antibodies include antibody drug conjugates, bispecific approaches, and T-Cell Receptor, as well as Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T Cell (CAR-T) for adoptive cellular immunotherapy for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. It is also involved in the development of T-007, an anti-CD38 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for additional potential indications, such as amyloidosis and graft-versus-host disease; and T-009, an anti-CD123 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products using its human immuno-oncology anti-PD-1 mAb STI-A1110. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines in combination with proprietary electroporation delivery devices to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune systemÂ’s tolerance of cancerous cells; and SynCon product design is also intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza. It has completed, current or planned clinical programs of its proprietary SynCon immunotherapies for HPV-caused pre-cancers and cancers, influenza, prostate cancer, breast/lung/pancreatic cancer, hepatitis C virus, hepatitis B virus, HIV, Ebola, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, and Zika virus. The companyÂ’s partners and collaborators include MedImmune, LLC, the Wistar Institute, University of Pennsylvania, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, GeneOne Life Science, Plumbline Life Sciences, ApolloBio Corporation, Drexel University, the National Institutes of Health, HIV Vaccines Trial Network, National Cancer Institute, Genentech, and U.S. Military HIV Research Program. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.