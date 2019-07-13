Comparing of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (SRNE) and ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Both Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) and ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 3 14.71 N/A -1.93 0.00 ChemoCentryx Inc. 11 11.84 N/A -0.80 0.00

Demonstrates Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and ChemoCentryx Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and ChemoCentryx Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -88.5% -38.7% ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.00% -111.1% -19.7%

Risk and Volatility

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.57 beta, while its volatility is 157.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, ChemoCentryx Inc. has a 1.3 beta which is 30.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. are 2.9 and 2.9. Competitively, ChemoCentryx Inc. has 3.4 and 3.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. ChemoCentryx Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and ChemoCentryx Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 ChemoCentryx Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 935.86% at a $26 average price target. Competitively ChemoCentryx Inc. has an average price target of $22.25, with potential upside of 161.76%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than ChemoCentryx Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 26.3% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. shares and 52.8% of ChemoCentryx Inc. shares. 29.37% are Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.2% of ChemoCentryx Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 8.64% -4.18% 65.25% 6.27% -48% 62.5% ChemoCentryx Inc. 1.23% -5.36% 15.42% 22.89% 11.16% 13.2%

For the past year Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than ChemoCentryx Inc.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It develops therapeutic products for the treatment of auto-immune, inflammatory, neurodegenerative, and infectious diseases. The company offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain at end-stage disease. Its preclinical human therapeutic antibodies include antibody drug conjugates, bispecific approaches, and T-Cell Receptor, as well as Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T Cell (CAR-T) for adoptive cellular immunotherapy for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. It is also involved in the development of T-007, an anti-CD38 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for additional potential indications, such as amyloidosis and graft-versus-host disease; and T-009, an anti-CD123 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products using its human immuno-oncology anti-PD-1 mAb STI-A1110. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.

ChemoCentryx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan (CCX168), an orally-administered small molecule that is a selective inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5Ar), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV). The company also engages in developing CCX140, an inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as CCR2 for patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a debilitating kidney disease; Vercirnon for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe CrohnÂ’s diseases; CCX872, a selective inhibitor of the human CCR2 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; CCX507, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Th17 cells for the treatment of psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, and multiple sclerosis. It has a partnership with Vifor (International) Ltd. for the geographic commercial rights of Avacopan in Europe and other international markets. ChemoCentryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.