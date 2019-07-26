Comparing of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (SRNE) and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN)

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 3 14.54 N/A -1.93 0.00 Celsion Corporation 2 73.33 N/A -0.67 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -88.5% -38.7% Celsion Corporation 0.00% -60.4% -26.2%

Risk and Volatility

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 2.57 and it happens to be 157.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Celsion Corporation has a 2.18 beta which is 118.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.9 and 2.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Celsion Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.6 and 4.6 respectively. Celsion Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Celsion Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 940.00% for Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. with average target price of $26.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and Celsion Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 26.3% and 9.8%. Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 29.37%. Competitively, 0.1% are Celsion Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 8.64% -4.18% 65.25% 6.27% -48% 62.5% Celsion Corporation 3.65% 0.89% 3.65% 4.61% -12.02% 60.99%

For the past year Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Celsion Corporation

Summary

Celsion Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It develops therapeutic products for the treatment of auto-immune, inflammatory, neurodegenerative, and infectious diseases. The company offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain at end-stage disease. Its preclinical human therapeutic antibodies include antibody drug conjugates, bispecific approaches, and T-Cell Receptor, as well as Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T Cell (CAR-T) for adoptive cellular immunotherapy for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. It is also involved in the development of T-007, an anti-CD38 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for additional potential indications, such as amyloidosis and graft-versus-host disease; and T-009, an anti-CD123 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products using its human immuno-oncology anti-PD-1 mAb STI-A1110. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.