Comparing of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (SRNE) and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 3 15.47 N/A -1.93 0.00 AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 3 444.39 N/A -0.77 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -88.5% -38.7% AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0.00% -44.4% -37.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. is 2.9 while its Current Ratio is 2.9. Meanwhile, AquaBounty Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.2 while its Quick Ratio is 7.1. AquaBounty Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. is $26, with potential upside of 877.44%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 26.3% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. shares and 48.6% of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 29.37% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, AquaBounty Technologies Inc. has 1.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 8.64% -4.18% 65.25% 6.27% -48% 62.5% AquaBounty Technologies Inc. -8.33% -8.33% -13.64% -24% -30.57% 1.95%

For the past year Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Summary

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. beats Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It develops therapeutic products for the treatment of auto-immune, inflammatory, neurodegenerative, and infectious diseases. The company offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain at end-stage disease. Its preclinical human therapeutic antibodies include antibody drug conjugates, bispecific approaches, and T-Cell Receptor, as well as Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T Cell (CAR-T) for adoptive cellular immunotherapy for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. It is also involved in the development of T-007, an anti-CD38 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for additional potential indications, such as amyloidosis and graft-versus-host disease; and T-009, an anti-CD123 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products using its human immuno-oncology anti-PD-1 mAb STI-A1110. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. Its lead product is the AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified animal for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc. and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation.