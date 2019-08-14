Comparing of Sonim Technologies Inc. (SONM) and Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL)

Both Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) and Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) compete on a level playing field in the Communication Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonim Technologies Inc. 13 1.15 N/A -0.88 0.00 Loral Space & Communications Inc. 37 0.00 N/A 1.46 25.16

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Sonim Technologies Inc. and Loral Space & Communications Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonim Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Loral Space & Communications Inc. 0.00% 14.3% 12%

Liquidity

Sonim Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. On the competitive side is, Loral Space & Communications Inc. which has a 77.2 Current Ratio and a 77.2 Quick Ratio. Loral Space & Communications Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Sonim Technologies Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 30.3% of Sonim Technologies Inc. shares and 97.1% of Loral Space & Communications Inc. shares. Insiders owned 8.4% of Sonim Technologies Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.81% of Loral Space & Communications Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sonim Technologies Inc. -20.82% -14.12% 0% 0% 0% 0.73% Loral Space & Communications Inc. 3.05% 5.02% 0.22% 7.45% -5.18% -1.23%

For the past year Sonim Technologies Inc. had bullish trend while Loral Space & Communications Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Loral Space & Communications Inc. beats Sonim Technologies Inc.

Loral Space & Communications Inc., a satellite communications company, provides satellite-based communications services to broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2016, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 15 in-orbit satellites; and owns the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite. It also offers video distribution and direct-to-home (DTH) video, as well as end-to-end communications services using satellite and hybrid satellite-ground networks; and broadcast services, including DTH, video distribution and contribution, and satellite transmission services for the broadcast of video news, sports, and live event coverage. In addition, the company provides telecommunication carrier and integrator services; satellite services to the Canadian Government; two-way broadband Internet services; communications services to the on and off shore oil and gas, and mining industries; maritime and aeronautical services; and satellite operator services. Further, it is involved in the installation and maintenance of the end user terminal; maintenance of the VSAT hub; and provision of satellite capacity. Additionally, the company offers consulting services related to space and earth, government studies, satellite control services, and research and development; and X-band communications services to the U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of State, and various agencies of the Spanish Government. Loral Space & Communications Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, New York.