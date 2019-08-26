Comparing of Sonic Foundry Inc. (SOFO) and Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

This is a contrast between Sonic Foundry Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFO) and Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonic Foundry Inc. 1 0.23 N/A -0.89 0.00 Five9 Inc. 53 13.34 N/A -0.03 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sonic Foundry Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFO) and Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonic Foundry Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Five9 Inc. 0.00% -1.1% -0.4%

Analyst Ratings

Sonic Foundry Inc. and Five9 Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonic Foundry Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Five9 Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Five9 Inc. has an average target price of $67.5, with potential upside of 5.97%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 13.14% of Sonic Foundry Inc. shares and 0% of Five9 Inc. shares. 38.41% are Sonic Foundry Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.7% are Five9 Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sonic Foundry Inc. -8.18% 13.48% 3.59% 42.25% -53.82% 55.38% Five9 Inc. 1.88% -5.22% -6.8% -0.02% 53.42% 12.92%

For the past year Sonic Foundry Inc. was more bullish than Five9 Inc.

Summary

Five9 Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Sonic Foundry Inc.

Five9, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture. The companyÂ’s solution enables its clients to manage these customer interactions across various channels, including voice, chat, email, Web, social media, and mobile, as well as connects them to an appropriate agent. It also provides a set of management applications, including workforce management, reporting, quality management, and supervisor tools. The company serves customers in various industries, including banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.