Comparing of Sonic Foundry Inc. (SOFO) and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Sonic Foundry Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFO) and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonic Foundry Inc. 1 0.16 N/A -0.89 0.00 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. 11 1.10 N/A 0.18 58.74

Demonstrates Sonic Foundry Inc. and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sonic Foundry Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFO) and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonic Foundry Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. 0.00% 28.6% 9.7%

Analyst Ratings

Sonic Foundry Inc. and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonic Foundry Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. 1 2 2 2.40

Competitively the consensus target price of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. is $11.6, which is potential 0.26% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Sonic Foundry Inc. and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 13.14% and 0%. Insiders held roughly 38.41% of Sonic Foundry Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.1% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sonic Foundry Inc. 4.17% -5.21% -17.36% -31.03% -54.75% 53.85% Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. -0.39% 6.2% -13.69% -2.28% -17.76% 6.64%

For the past year Sonic Foundry Inc. was more bullish than Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Summary

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Sonic Foundry Inc.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. provides information technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records, connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions. The companyÂ’s Clinical and Financial Solutions segment provides integrated clinical software applications and financial and information solutions, which primarily include EHR-related, and financial and practice management software solutions, as well as related installation, support and maintenance, outsourcing, private cloud hosting, revenue cycle management, training, and electronic claims administration services. Its Population Health segment offers health management and coordinated care solutions that enable hospitals, health systems, accountable care organizations, and other care facilities to connect, transition, analyze, and coordinate care across the entire care community. The company serves physicians, hospitals, governments, health systems, health plans, life-sciences companies, retail clinics, retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit managers, insurance companies, and employer wellness clinics, as well as post-acute organizations, such as home health and hospice agencies. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.