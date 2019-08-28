Comparing of Soliton Inc. (SOLY) and IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD)

Since Soliton Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) and IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD) are part of the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soliton Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.05 0.00 IRadimed Corporation 23 6.61 N/A 0.60 39.80

Demonstrates Soliton Inc. and IRadimed Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Soliton Inc. and IRadimed Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soliton Inc. 0.00% 106.5% -468.8% IRadimed Corporation 0.00% 17.9% 15.2%

Liquidity

Soliton Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.7 and a Quick Ratio of 2.7. Competitively, IRadimed Corporation’s Current Ratio is 9.5 and has 8.6 Quick Ratio. IRadimed Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Soliton Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Soliton Inc. and IRadimed Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 2.3% and 25.4% respectively. Soliton Inc.’s share held by insiders are 5.5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.9% of IRadimed Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Soliton Inc. -12.98% -12.23% 1.93% 0% 0% 149.08% IRadimed Corporation 24.05% 18.39% 2.62% -10.43% 4.28% -2.37%

For the past year Soliton Inc. has 149.08% stronger performance while IRadimed Corporation has -2.37% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors IRadimed Corporation beats Soliton Inc.

Iradimed Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible products, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets under the MRidium name; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system under the IRadimed name. The company also offers IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls, side car pump modules, dose error reduction systems, and SpO2 monitoring with sensors and accessories; iMagox MRI pulse oximeter; and iMagox MRI oximeter remote and display products. It serves hospitals, acute care facilities, and outpatient imaging centers. The company sells its MRI compatible products through direct sales force and independent distributors. Iradimed Corporation was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, Florida.