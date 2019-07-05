Comparing of Solitario Zinc Corp. (XPL) and China Natural Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR)

We are contrasting Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) and China Natural Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solitario Zinc Corp. N/A 48.02 N/A -0.06 0.00 China Natural Resources Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Solitario Zinc Corp. and China Natural Resources Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Solitario Zinc Corp. and China Natural Resources Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solitario Zinc Corp. 0.00% -12.7% -12.5% China Natural Resources Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.41 beta indicates that Solitario Zinc Corp. is 41.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, China Natural Resources Inc.’s 133.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.33 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 5.5% of Solitario Zinc Corp. shares and 0.1% of China Natural Resources Inc. shares. Insiders held 8.4% of Solitario Zinc Corp. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 72.4% of China Natural Resources Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Solitario Zinc Corp. 3.08% -7.5% 22.3% 19.5% -14.82% 55.36% China Natural Resources Inc. -1.62% 3.55% 1.64% -9.79% -11% 3.52%

For the past year Solitario Zinc Corp. has stronger performance than China Natural Resources Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors China Natural Resources Inc. beats Solitario Zinc Corp.

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration and royalty company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru, Brazil, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds interests in the BongarÃ¡ project comprising 16 concessions that covers an area of 12,600 hectares located in the Department of Amazonas, northern Peru; Chambara zinc property located in northern Peru; Newmont Alliance and the La Promesa project located in Peru. The company also owns royalty interests in Yanacocha royalty property in Peru; Pedra Branca platinum-palladium project in Brazil; and Montana royalty property in the United States; and Norcan and Aconchi royalty properties in Mexico. The company was formerly known as Solitario Exploration & Royalty Corp. and changed its name to Solitario Zinc Corp. in July 2017. Solitario Zinc Corp. was founded in 1984 and is based in Wheat Ridge, Colorado.