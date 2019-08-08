Comparing of Soligenix Inc. (SNGX) and Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Both Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) and Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soligenix Inc. 1 4.35 N/A -0.61 0.00 Viking Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00

Demonstrates Soligenix Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Soligenix Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soligenix Inc. 0.00% -139.2% -82.8% Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -8.9%

Risk & Volatility

Soligenix Inc. is 30.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.3 beta. Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s 127.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.27 beta.

Liquidity

Soligenix Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 and a Quick Ratio of 2.2. Competitively, Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 60.8 and has 60.8 Quick Ratio. Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Soligenix Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Soligenix Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Soligenix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Meanwhile, Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $21.83, while its potential upside is 202.35%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Soligenix Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 22.4% and 65.4%. Insiders held roughly 14.1% of Soligenix Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 11.03% of Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Soligenix Inc. 3.2% 79.17% 81.69% 43.33% 7.5% 50% Viking Therapeutics Inc. -4.47% -7.57% -1.91% -7.68% -21.93% 0.52%

For the past year Soligenix Inc. has stronger performance than Viking Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Viking Therapeutics Inc. beats Soligenix Inc.

Soligenix, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and proprietary formulations of oral beclomethasone 17,21-dipropionate for the prevention/treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) disorders characterized by severe inflammation, including pediatric CrohnÂ’s disease and acute radiation enteritis. This segment also offers SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer. The Vaccines/BioDefense segment is involved in the development of RiVax, a ricin toxin vaccine candidate, which has completed Phase IB clinical trial for the treatment of vaccine against ricin toxin poisoning; VeloThrax, an anthrax vaccine candidate; OrbeShield, a GI acute radiation syndrome (GI ARS) therapeutic candidate, which is in pre-clinical stage to treat therapeutics against GI ARS; and SGX943, a melioidosis therapeutic candidate that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of melioidosis. Its vaccines are supported by its ThermoVax, a heat stabilization technology. The company was formerly known as DOR BioPharma, Inc. and changed its name to Soligenix, Inc. in 2009. Soligenix, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. The company also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder. In addition, it develops VK0612, an orally available drug candidate for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; small molecule agonists of the erythropoietin receptor for the treatment of anemia; and tissue-selective inhibitors of diacylglycerol acyltransferase-1 for the treatment of obesity and dyslipidemia. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.