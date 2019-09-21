Comparing of Soligenix Inc. (SNGX) and Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) and Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soligenix Inc. 1 3.83 N/A -0.61 0.00 Dermira Inc. 10 6.24 N/A -5.34 0.00

In table 1 we can see Soligenix Inc. and Dermira Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Soligenix Inc. and Dermira Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soligenix Inc. 0.00% -139.2% -82.8% Dermira Inc. 0.00% -391.8% -53.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.3 beta indicates that Soligenix Inc. is 30.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Dermira Inc.’s 1.31 beta is the reason why it is 31.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.2 and 2.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Soligenix Inc. Its rival Dermira Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.1 and 6.9 respectively. Dermira Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Soligenix Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Soligenix Inc. and Dermira Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Soligenix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Dermira Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, Dermira Inc.’s potential upside is 166.67% and its average price target is $22.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Soligenix Inc. and Dermira Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 22.4% and 80.11% respectively. About 14.1% of Soligenix Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.6% are Dermira Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Soligenix Inc. 3.2% 79.17% 81.69% 43.33% 7.5% 50% Dermira Inc. 5.51% -4.24% -16.18% 33.08% -4.55% 22.53%

For the past year Soligenix Inc. has stronger performance than Dermira Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Dermira Inc. beats Soligenix Inc.

Soligenix, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and proprietary formulations of oral beclomethasone 17,21-dipropionate for the prevention/treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) disorders characterized by severe inflammation, including pediatric CrohnÂ’s disease and acute radiation enteritis. This segment also offers SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer. The Vaccines/BioDefense segment is involved in the development of RiVax, a ricin toxin vaccine candidate, which has completed Phase IB clinical trial for the treatment of vaccine against ricin toxin poisoning; VeloThrax, an anthrax vaccine candidate; OrbeShield, a GI acute radiation syndrome (GI ARS) therapeutic candidate, which is in pre-clinical stage to treat therapeutics against GI ARS; and SGX943, a melioidosis therapeutic candidate that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of melioidosis. Its vaccines are supported by its ThermoVax, a heat stabilization technology. The company was formerly known as DOR BioPharma, Inc. and changed its name to Soligenix, Inc. in 2009. Soligenix, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing therapies to enhance the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s late-stage product candidates include Cimzia, an injectable biologic tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor to treat various inflammatory diseases, as well as to treat patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; Glycopyrronium tosylate, a small-molecule anticholinergic product that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating; and Olumacostat glasaretil, a small-molecule sebum inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat acne vulgaris or acne. It has a collaboration agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. for the development and commercialization of Cimzia. The company was formerly known as Skintelligence, Inc. and changed its name to Dermira, Inc. in September 2011. Dermira, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.