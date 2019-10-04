Comparing of Soligenix Inc. (SNGX) and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT)

We are contrasting Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soligenix Inc. 1 -1.94 16.29M -0.61 0.00 Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 23.14M -1.10 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Soligenix Inc. and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Soligenix Inc. and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soligenix Inc. 1,654,983,236.82% -139.2% -82.8% Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 859,169,049.12% -212% -134%

Liquidity

Soligenix Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.2 and 2.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Soligenix Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 22.4% of Soligenix Inc. shares and 10.6% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. shares. Soligenix Inc.’s share held by insiders are 14.1%. Insiders Competitively, held 1.7% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Soligenix Inc. 3.2% 79.17% 81.69% 43.33% 7.5% 50% Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. -2.95% -19.08% -37.53% -30.61% -8.04% 44.51%

For the past year Soligenix Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Soligenix Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Soligenix, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and proprietary formulations of oral beclomethasone 17,21-dipropionate for the prevention/treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) disorders characterized by severe inflammation, including pediatric CrohnÂ’s disease and acute radiation enteritis. This segment also offers SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer. The Vaccines/BioDefense segment is involved in the development of RiVax, a ricin toxin vaccine candidate, which has completed Phase IB clinical trial for the treatment of vaccine against ricin toxin poisoning; VeloThrax, an anthrax vaccine candidate; OrbeShield, a GI acute radiation syndrome (GI ARS) therapeutic candidate, which is in pre-clinical stage to treat therapeutics against GI ARS; and SGX943, a melioidosis therapeutic candidate that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of melioidosis. Its vaccines are supported by its ThermoVax, a heat stabilization technology. The company was formerly known as DOR BioPharma, Inc. and changed its name to Soligenix, Inc. in 2009. Soligenix, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of non-chemotherapy and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its pipeline consists of human, immuno-oncology, and checkpoint inhibitor antibodies that target programmed death-ligand 1; glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein; and carbonic anhydrase IX. The company is also developing three oral, small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agents that inhibit epidermal growth-factor receptor mutations, the bromodomain and extra-terminal protein BRD4, and poly polymerase. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize the Anti-PD-L1 and Anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.