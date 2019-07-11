Comparing of SolarWinds Corporation (SWI) and SPS Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Both SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE:SWI) and SPS Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SolarWinds Corporation 18 6.93 N/A -0.13 0.00 SPS Commerce Inc. 100 7.21 N/A 1.54 67.19

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of SolarWinds Corporation and SPS Commerce Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SolarWinds Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% SPS Commerce Inc. 0.00% 8.7% 7.2%

Liquidity

1.4 and 1.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of SolarWinds Corporation. Its rival SPS Commerce Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.8 and 4.8 respectively. SPS Commerce Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than SolarWinds Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for SolarWinds Corporation and SPS Commerce Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SolarWinds Corporation 1 0 0 1.00 SPS Commerce Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The average target price of SolarWinds Corporation is $17.5, with potential downside of -6.87%. Competitively the average target price of SPS Commerce Inc. is $115, which is potential 11.51% upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, SPS Commerce Inc. is looking more favorable than SolarWinds Corporation, analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

SolarWinds Corporation and SPS Commerce Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 99.6% and 96.7%. SolarWinds Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of SPS Commerce Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SolarWinds Corporation 0.11% 0.26% 0.58% 26.08% 0% 37.38% SPS Commerce Inc. -0.64% 0.23% -2.39% 7.6% 49.12% 25.93%

For the past year SolarWinds Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than SPS Commerce Inc.

Summary

SPS Commerce Inc. beats SolarWinds Corporation on 9 of the 10 factors.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products that are designed to solve the day-to-day problems encountered by technology professionals managing complex IT infrastructure covering on-premise, cloud, and hybrid IT environments. The company markets and sells its products directly to database administrators, storage administrators, Web operators, and DevOps professionals, as well as managed service providers. The company was formerly known as SolarWinds Parent, Inc. and changed its name to SolarWinds Corporation in May 2018. SolarWinds Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

SPS Commerce, Inc. provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It provides solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based product suite that enhances the way suppliers, retailers, distributors, logistics firms, and other trading partners manage and fulfill orders. The company offers Trading Partner Fulfillment solution, which provides fulfillment automation and replaces or augments an organizationÂ’s existing trading partner electronic communication infrastructure; Trading Partner Analytics solution that comprises data analytics applications to enhance visibility and analysis of customers supply chains; and Trading Partner Assortment solution to manage individual attributes associated with each item a retailer or supplier sells. It also provides Trading Partner Sourcing solution that enables retailers to source providers of new items, suppliers to connect with new retailers, and retailing community to make connections for expanding their business networks and grow; Trading Partner Community Development solution, which offers communications programs that enables retailers, suppliers, and emerging providers of value-added products and services to establish trading partner relationships with new trading partners to expand their businesses; and Other Trading Partner Solutions, such as barcode labeling, planogram services, and scan and pack application that helps trading partners process information to streamline the picking and packaging process. The company sells its solutions primarily through retail sales professionals and supplier sales representatives to small- to mid-sized suppliers in the consumer packaged goods industry, as well as retailers, distributors, third-party logistics providers, and other trading partners. The company was formerly known as St. Paul Software, Inc. and changed its name to SPS Commerce, Inc. in May 2001. SPS Commerce, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.