Comparing of SolarWinds Corporation (SWI) and FireEye Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Both SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE:SWI) and FireEye Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SolarWinds Corporation 18 6.88 N/A -0.13 0.00 FireEye Inc. 16 3.84 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates SolarWinds Corporation and FireEye Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SolarWinds Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% FireEye Inc. 0.00% -38.2% -9.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of SolarWinds Corporation is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.4. The Current Ratio of rival FireEye Inc. is 2 and its Quick Ratio is has 2. FireEye Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than SolarWinds Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for SolarWinds Corporation and FireEye Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SolarWinds Corporation 1 0 0 1.00 FireEye Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

SolarWinds Corporation’s downside potential is -7.46% at a $17.5 average price target. Competitively the average price target of FireEye Inc. is $21.67, which is potential 37.50% upside. The results provided earlier shows that FireEye Inc. appears more favorable than SolarWinds Corporation, based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 99.6% of SolarWinds Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 75.4% of FireEye Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are SolarWinds Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.8% of FireEye Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SolarWinds Corporation 0.11% 0.26% 0.58% 26.08% 0% 37.38% FireEye Inc. -2.21% -3.61% -8.61% -19.9% -12.08% -4.38%

For the past year SolarWinds Corporation had bullish trend while FireEye Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors SolarWinds Corporation beats FireEye Inc.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products that are designed to solve the day-to-day problems encountered by technology professionals managing complex IT infrastructure covering on-premise, cloud, and hybrid IT environments. The company markets and sells its products directly to database administrators, storage administrators, Web operators, and DevOps professionals, as well as managed service providers. The company was formerly known as SolarWinds Parent, Inc. and changed its name to SolarWinds Corporation in May 2018. SolarWinds Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

FireEye, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides vector-specific appliance and cloud-based solutions detect and block known and unknown cyber-attacks. It offers threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security products; email security solutions; endpoint security solutions; and content security products; and security management and orchestration products, such as Central Management System, FireEye Security Orchestrator, Threat Analytics Platform; Malware Analysis series of appliances; and Enterprise Forensics series of appliances. It also offers Security-as-a-Service solutions comprising cloud-based Email Threat Prevention solution; FireEye Helix platform; and FireEye-as-a-Service managed service; threat intelligence subscriptions, such as Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, Advanced Threat Intelligence, and FireEye iSIGHT Intelligence; and customer support and maintenance services. In addition, the company provides professional services, including incident response, compromise assessments, and related security consulting services; cyber threat intelligence services; and training services. It serves telecommunications providers, financial services entities, Internet search engines, social networking sites, stock exchanges, electrical grid operators, networking vendors, oil and gas companies, healthcare and pharmaceutical companies, and local and international governmental agencies. FireEye, Inc. provides its products and services through distributors, resellers, and strategic partners in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and other regions. The company was formerly known as NetForts, Inc. and changed its name to FireEye, Inc. in September 2005. FireEye, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.