Comparing of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (SOI) and Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM)

Both Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (NYSE:SOI) and Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) compete on a level playing field in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. 16 3.07 N/A 1.82 7.87 Hess Midstream Partners LP 21 1.53 N/A 1.28 15.81

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. and Hess Midstream Partners LP. Hess Midstream Partners LP has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. Company that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. is presently more affordable than Hess Midstream Partners LP, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. and Hess Midstream Partners LP’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. 0.00% 29.9% 12.5% Hess Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 13.9% 2.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.1. The Current Ratio of rival Hess Midstream Partners LP is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Hess Midstream Partners LP.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. and Hess Midstream Partners LP.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Hess Midstream Partners LP 0 1 0 2.00

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. has an average price target of $19.5, and a 37.42% upside potential. Hess Midstream Partners LP on the other hand boasts of a $27 consensus price target and a 39.75% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Hess Midstream Partners LP appears more favorable than Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 6.6% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 50.2% of Hess Midstream Partners LP are owned by institutional investors. About 2.4% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Hess Midstream Partners LP has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. 3.92% -3.44% -19.38% -1.99% -2.25% 18.36% Hess Midstream Partners LP -1.32% 2.49% -8.65% -4.45% -9.31% 18.73%

For the past year Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. has weaker performance than Hess Midstream Partners LP

Summary

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. beats on 7 of the 12 factors Hess Midstream Partners LP.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure LLC distributes oil and gas equipments and offers related services to companies engaged in the drilling and completion of oil and gas wells. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.