Comparing of Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (SUNS) and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF)

We will be contrasting the differences between Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 17 6.84 N/A 0.98 17.15 Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 16 13.49 N/A 1.39 11.54

Table 1 highlights Solar Senior Capital Ltd. and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Solar Senior Capital Ltd. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Solar Senior Capital Ltd. and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Solar Senior Capital Ltd. and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 22.35% and 11.8% respectively. Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 11.81%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0.18% 3.84% -2.56% 2.51% 0.36% 10.91% Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.25% 1.91% 3.63% 12.76% 11.03% 19.23%

For the past year Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund.