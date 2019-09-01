Comparing of Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (SUNS) and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 17 6.58 N/A 0.98 17.15 Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 12 45.13 N/A -0.88 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Solar Senior Capital Ltd. and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 22.35% and 25.75% respectively. Insiders held roughly 11.81% of Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0.18% 3.84% -2.56% 2.51% 0.36% 10.91% Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 0% 2.19% -3.23% -0.17% -16.14% 5.22%

For the past year Solar Senior Capital Ltd. has stronger performance than Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.

Summary

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.