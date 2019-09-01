Comparing of Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (SUNS) and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Solar Senior Capital Ltd.
|17
|6.58
|N/A
|0.98
|17.15
|Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
|12
|45.13
|N/A
|-0.88
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Solar Senior Capital Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Solar Senior Capital Ltd. and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 22.35% and 25.75% respectively. Insiders held roughly 11.81% of Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Solar Senior Capital Ltd.
|0.18%
|3.84%
|-2.56%
|2.51%
|0.36%
|10.91%
|Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
|0%
|2.19%
|-3.23%
|-0.17%
|-16.14%
|5.22%
For the past year Solar Senior Capital Ltd. has stronger performance than Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
Summary
Solar Senior Capital Ltd. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
