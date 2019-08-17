Comparing of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (SLGL) and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR)

Both Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 8 528.11 N/A -1.79 0.00 Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.73 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -458.3% -163.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is 8.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.3. The Current Ratio of rival Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.2. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 12.8% and 7.5%. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 79.39%. Insiders Competitively, owned 8.56% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.69% 13.22% 40.75% 67.6% 48.98% 69.27% Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.1% -8.04% 32.02% 68.74% -52.97% 71.67%

For the past year Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. was less bullish than Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. It is also involved in the development of generic dermatological drug products. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has collaboration with Perrigo; and Douglas Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of a generic product candidate. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance. The companyÂ’s product, RP-G28 is designed to stimulate the growth of lactose-metabolizing bacteria in the colon, thereby adapting the gut microbiome to assist in digesting the lactose that reaches the large intestine. It is also exploring the functionality and discovering the therapeutic potential gut microbiome changes may have on treating/preventing various conditions, including gastrointestinal diseases, immuno-oncology, metabolic, and liver disease. The company was formerly known as Ritter Natural Sciences, LLC and changed its name to Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2008. Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.