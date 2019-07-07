Comparing of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (SLGL) and REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

As Biotechnology businesses, Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) and REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 7 26.32 N/A -1.80 0.00 REGENXBIO Inc. 49 20.05 N/A -1.04 0.00

In table 1 we can see Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and REGENXBIO Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and REGENXBIO Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.00% -41.9% -39.4% REGENXBIO Inc. 0.00% -8.1% -7.6%

Liquidity

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 13.5 and a Quick Ratio of 13.5. Competitively, REGENXBIO Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.2 and has 14.2 Quick Ratio. REGENXBIO Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and REGENXBIO Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 13.7% and 84.8%. About 79.39% of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of REGENXBIO Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 12% 10.58% 20.43% 8.89% -13.85% 30.23% REGENXBIO Inc. 0.13% -13.78% 0.71% -31.16% -7.6% 8.92%

For the past year Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. was more bullish than REGENXBIO Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors REGENXBIO Inc. beats Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. It is also involved in the development of generic dermatological drug products. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has collaboration with Perrigo; and Douglas Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of a generic product candidate. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. It is also developing RGX-501, a product candidate for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; and RGX-111, a product candidate to treat the neurological symptoms of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I that uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system (CNS). In addition, the company engages in the development of RGX-121, a product candidate for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II, which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human iduronate-2-sulfatase gene to the CNS. Further, it licenses its NAV vectors to various other biotechnology companies. The company was formerly known as REGENX Biosciences, LLC and changed its name to REGENXBIO Inc. in September 2014. REGENXBIO Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.