Comparing of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (SLGL) and Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) and Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 8 547.32 N/A -1.79 0.00 Epizyme Inc. 13 47.51 N/A -1.64 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Epizyme Inc. 0.00% -51.8% -43.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is 8.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.3. The Current Ratio of rival Epizyme Inc. is 12.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 12.5. Epizyme Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Epizyme Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Epizyme Inc. is $21.5, which is potential 65.77% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and Epizyme Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 12.8% and 94.5%. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 79.39%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Epizyme Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.69% 13.22% 40.75% 67.6% 48.98% 69.27% Epizyme Inc. -2.64% 2.31% 10.32% 30.26% 7.8% 115.26%

For the past year Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than Epizyme Inc.

Summary

Epizyme Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. It is also involved in the development of generic dermatological drug products. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has collaboration with Perrigo; and Douglas Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of a generic product candidate. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Epizyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic therapies for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 HMT, which is in five-arm Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II and Ib clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial for elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer. The company is also developing additional programs, such as pinometostat, an intravenously administered small molecule inhibitor of DOT1L for the treatment of acute leukemias; and PRMT5 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and NHL. It has collaboration agreements with Celgene Corporation, Celgene RIVOT Ltd., Genentech Inc., Glaxo Group Limited, and US Oncology Research, as well as with Roche Molecular Systems, Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., and Lymphoma Study Association. Epizyme, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.