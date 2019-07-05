Comparing of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (SLGL) and AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)

Both Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) and AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 7 25.94 N/A -1.80 0.00 AC Immune SA 6 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00

In table 1 we can see Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and AC Immune SA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and AC Immune SA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.00% -41.9% -39.4% AC Immune SA 0.00% -35.7% -31.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is 13.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 13.5. The Current Ratio of rival AC Immune SA is 14.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 14.7. AC Immune SA is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 13.7% of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 36.3% of AC Immune SA are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 79.39% of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 51.67% of AC Immune SA’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 12% 10.58% 20.43% 8.89% -13.85% 30.23% AC Immune SA 1.18% 1.78% 31.97% -40.89% -47.93% -45.4%

For the past year Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has 30.23% stronger performance while AC Immune SA has -45.4% weaker performance.

Summary

AC Immune SA beats on 4 of the 7 factors Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. It is also involved in the development of generic dermatological drug products. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has collaboration with Perrigo; and Douglas Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of a generic product candidate. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms generates antibodies and small molecules that selectively bind to misfolded proteins to address neurodegenerative indications, such as AlzheimerÂ’s (AD), ParkinsonÂ’s, down syndrome, and glaucoma diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is crenezumab, a humanized, monoclonal, and conformation-specific anti-Abeta antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical studies. It also engages in developing ACI-24, a vaccine candidate that is in a combined Phase 1/2a clinical study for AD; and ACI-35, a vaccine candidate against phosphorylated pathological tau and is currently in Phase 1b clinical testing in patients with mild to moderate AD. In addition, the company develops PET ligands that are tracers to target tau and alpha-synuclein aggregates. It has license agreements and collaborations with Genentech, Inc.; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Piramal Imaging; and Biogen International GmbH. AC Immune SA was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.