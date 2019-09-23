Comparing of Sogou Inc. (SOGO) and Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO)

We will be contrasting the differences between Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) and Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Internet Information Providers industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sogou Inc. 5 1.74 N/A 0.20 18.66 Travelzoo 15 1.15 N/A 0.43 29.19

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Sogou Inc. and Travelzoo. Travelzoo is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Sogou Inc. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Sogou Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Travelzoo.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sogou Inc. 0.00% 8% 5.4% Travelzoo 0.00% 30% 9.7%

Analyst Recommendations

Sogou Inc. and Travelzoo Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sogou Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Travelzoo 0 0 0 0.00

$3.9 is Sogou Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -22.31%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Sogou Inc. and Travelzoo has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 23.9% and 36.1%. Insiders owned roughly 20.85% of Sogou Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Travelzoo has 2.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sogou Inc. -4.56% -8.94% -32.19% -39.87% -60.52% -28.19% Travelzoo -10.01% -15.91% -21.86% 2.03% -1.33% 27.98%

For the past year Sogou Inc. had bearish trend while Travelzoo had bullish trend.

Summary

Travelzoo beats Sogou Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Sogou Inc. provides search and search-related services in China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for mobile and PC MAUs. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; and Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Beijing, China. Sogou Inc. is a subsidiary of Sohu.com Inc.

Travelzoo Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. The companyÂ’s publications and products include Travelzoo Websites, such as travelzoo.com, travelzoo.ca, travelzoo.co.uk, travelzoo.de, travelzoo.es, travelzoo.fr, cn.travelzoo.com, travelzoo.co.jp, travelzoo.com.au, travelzoo.com.hk, travelzoo.com.tw, and others; Travelzoo iPhone and Android applications; Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and Newsflash, e-mail alert services. It also operates SuperSearch, a pay-per-click travel search tool; the Travelzoo Network, a network of third-party Websites that list travel deals published by the company; Fly.com, a travel search engine that enables users to find the prices on flights from various airlines and online travel agencies; and Local Deals and Getaway services, which allow its subscribers to purchase vouchers for deals from local businesses, including spas, hotels, and restaurants through the Travelzoo Website. The company serves airlines, hotels, cruise lines, vacations packagers, tour operators, destinations, car rental companies, travel agents, theater and performing arts groups, restaurants, spas, and activity companies. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, New York.