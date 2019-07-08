Comparing of Sogou Inc. (SOGO) and Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK)

Both Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) and Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) are Internet Information Providers companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sogou Inc. 5 1.34 N/A 0.20 25.64 Remark Holdings Inc. 2 0.46 N/A -0.63 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Sogou Inc. and Remark Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Sogou Inc. and Remark Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sogou Inc. 0.00% 8% 5.4% Remark Holdings Inc. 0.00% 675.5% -109.9%

Analyst Ratings

Sogou Inc. and Remark Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sogou Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Remark Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Remark Holdings Inc. is $7.5, which is potential 750.53% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 24.7% of Sogou Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 21.6% of Remark Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 20.85% of Sogou Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Remark Holdings Inc. has 10.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sogou Inc. -5.82% -5.99% -14.8% -9.91% -46.32% -1.33% Remark Holdings Inc. -13.87% -7.09% -40.7% -68.36% -77.8% -2.48%

For the past year Sogou Inc. was less bearish than Remark Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Sogou Inc. beats Remark Holdings Inc.

Sogou Inc. provides search and search-related services in China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for mobile and PC MAUs. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; and Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Beijing, China. Sogou Inc. is a subsidiary of Sohu.com Inc.

Remark Holdings, Inc. owns, operates, and acquires digital media properties across multiple verticals that deliver content worldwide. The company leverages its digital media assets to target the Millennial demographic, which provides it with access to markets. It operates KanKan, a social media application and data intelligence platform, which aggregates content and consumer-shopping data across social media platforms; Vegas.com that offers users the ability to book lodging, air travel, show tickets, and tours; and Roomlia, a mobile hotel-booking application. The company also operates Banks.com Website, which provides content for young adults that shares stories of financial success and failure; US Tax Center at irs.com that provides users with access to U.S. tax-related information and services; and Filelater.com and Taxextension.com Websites that assist taxpayers with filing business and personal tax extensions with the IRS. In addition, it operates Bikini.com, an online beach lifestyle destination for young women. The company was formerly known as Remark Media, Inc. and changed its name to Remark Holdings, Inc. in April 2017. Remark Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.