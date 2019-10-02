Comparing of Socket Mobile Inc. (SCKT) and Its Rivals

We are contrasting Socket Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) and its competitors on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Computer Peripherals companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.5% of Socket Mobile Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.62% of all Computer Peripherals’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Socket Mobile Inc. has 25.76% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 8.77% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Socket Mobile Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Socket Mobile Inc. 186,018,856.71% -4.60% -3.10% Industry Average 5.03% 13.58% 8.62%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Socket Mobile Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Socket Mobile Inc. 4.38M 2 0.00 Industry Average 37.53M 746.00M 42.88

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Socket Mobile Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Socket Mobile Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.67 2.50 2.56

The potential upside of the rivals is 133.05%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Socket Mobile Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Socket Mobile Inc. 10.83% 23.72% 14.83% 33% 9.92% 77.33% Industry Average 4.78% 10.08% 13.81% 28.96% 39.12% 44.48%

For the past year Socket Mobile Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

Socket Mobile Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Socket Mobile Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 3.13 and has 2.29 Quick Ratio. Socket Mobile Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Socket Mobile Inc.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.28 shows that Socket Mobile Inc. is 72.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Socket Mobile Inc.’s competitors are 9.54% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.10 beta.

Dividends

Socket Mobile Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Socket Mobile Inc.’s competitors beat Socket Mobile Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.

Socket Mobile, Inc. produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The companyÂ’s products are incorporated into mobile applications used in mobile point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, control systems, logistics, event management, medical, and education. It provides cordless data capture devices that connect over Bluetooth and work with applications running on smartphones, mobile computers, and tablets; and software developer kits to mobile application developers to enable them to integrate its products into their applications. The company offers barcode scanning products for 1D imager and laser, and 2D barcode scanning in standard and durable cases. It is also developing D600, a contactless SmartTag reader writer version of its durable handheld barcode scanner that reads and writes various types of electronic SmartTags, including near field communications. In addition, the company offers SocketCare services program, which provides extended warranty and accidental breakage coverage for various products. It markets its products through a network of distributors and on-line resellers, application developers, and value added resellers. The company was formerly known as Socket Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Socket Mobile, Inc. in April 2008. Socket Mobile, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Newark, California.