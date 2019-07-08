Comparing of Socket Mobile Inc. (SCKT) and Its Peers

As Computer Peripherals company, Socket Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) is competing with its rivals based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Socket Mobile Inc. has 8.4% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 39.47% institutional ownership for its peers. 2% of Socket Mobile Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.67% of all Computer Peripherals companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Socket Mobile Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Socket Mobile Inc. 0.00% -25.20% -17.60% Industry Average 6.45% 12.32% 7.74%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Socket Mobile Inc. and its rivals’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Socket Mobile Inc. N/A 2 0.00 Industry Average 34.64M 537.50M 41.19

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Socket Mobile Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Socket Mobile Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.60 2.14 2.64

As a group, Computer Peripherals companies have a potential upside of 76.05%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Socket Mobile Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Socket Mobile Inc. 6.41% 19.71% 24.49% 20.19% -10.11% 66% Industry Average 2.86% 14.10% 27.22% 30.26% 48.21% 39.95%

For the past year Socket Mobile Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

Socket Mobile Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Socket Mobile Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 3.04 and has 2.31 Quick Ratio. Socket Mobile Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Socket Mobile Inc.

Volatility & Risk

Socket Mobile Inc. has a beta of 0.36 and its 64.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Socket Mobile Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.21 which is 21.08% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Socket Mobile Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Socket Mobile Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.

Socket Mobile, Inc. produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The companyÂ’s products are incorporated into mobile applications used in mobile point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, control systems, logistics, event management, medical, and education. It provides cordless data capture devices that connect over Bluetooth and work with applications running on smartphones, mobile computers, and tablets; and software developer kits to mobile application developers to enable them to integrate its products into their applications. The company offers barcode scanning products for 1D imager and laser, and 2D barcode scanning in standard and durable cases. It is also developing D600, a contactless SmartTag reader writer version of its durable handheld barcode scanner that reads and writes various types of electronic SmartTags, including near field communications. In addition, the company offers SocketCare services program, which provides extended warranty and accidental breakage coverage for various products. It markets its products through a network of distributors and on-line resellers, application developers, and value added resellers. The company was formerly known as Socket Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Socket Mobile, Inc. in April 2008. Socket Mobile, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Newark, California.