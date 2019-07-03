Comparing of Smith & Nephew plc (SNN) and Misonix Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON)

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) and Misonix Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) are two firms in the Medical Appliances & Equipment that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smith & Nephew plc 40 3.92 N/A 1.51 27.84 Misonix Inc. 19 6.18 N/A -0.36 0.00

Demonstrates Smith & Nephew plc and Misonix Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Smith & Nephew plc and Misonix Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith & Nephew plc 0.00% 0% 0% Misonix Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.35 beta means Smith & Nephew plc’s volatility is 65.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Misonix Inc.’s 75.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.25 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 9% of Smith & Nephew plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 23.8% of Misonix Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Smith & Nephew plc’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Misonix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Smith & Nephew plc 1.81% 7.47% 10.02% 14.2% 17.74% 12.76% Misonix Inc. 10.47% 3.96% 5.78% 18.07% 65.9% 21.24%

For the past year Smith & Nephew plc’s stock price has smaller growth than Misonix Inc.

Smith & Nephew plc designs, develops, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints; and arthroscopic enabling technologies for healthcare providers, such as fluid management equipment for surgical access, high definition cameras, digital image capture, scopes, light sources, and monitors to assist with visualization inside the joints, radio frequency wands, electromechanical and mechanical blades, and hand instruments for removing damaged tissue. It also provides trauma and extremities products consisting of internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; robotics-assisted surgery products and services; knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; and hip implant products for reconstruction of the hip joint, as well as various products and technologies to assist in surgical treatment of the ear, nose, and throat. In addition, the company offers advanced wound care products for the treatment of acute and chronic wounds, including leg, diabetic and pressure ulcers, burns, and post-operative wounds; advanced wound devices, including traditional and single-use negative pressure wound therapy and hydrosurgery systems; and biologics and other bioactive technology products for debridement and dermal repair/regeneration. It primarily serves the providers of medical and surgical treatments and services. Smith & Nephew plc was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Misonix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells, as well as other medical devices. Its products are used in various clinical specialties, such as neurosurgery, orthopedic surgery, plastic surgery, wounds, and maxillo-facial applications. The company sells its products through sales representatives and distributors. Misonix, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is based in Farmingdale, New York.