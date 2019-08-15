Comparing of Smith & Nephew plc (SNN) and Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) and Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) are two firms in the Medical Appliances & Equipment that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smith & Nephew plc 41 4.04 N/A 1.51 30.01 Accuray Incorporated 4 0.69 N/A 0.49 8.54

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Smith & Nephew plc and Accuray Incorporated. Accuray Incorporated is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Smith & Nephew plc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Smith & Nephew plc’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Accuray Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Smith & Nephew plc and Accuray Incorporated’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith & Nephew plc 0.00% 0% 0% Accuray Incorporated 0.00% -33.7% -4.1%

Volatility & Risk

Smith & Nephew plc is 73.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.27. Competitively, Accuray Incorporated is 85.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.85 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Smith & Nephew plc and Accuray Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Smith & Nephew plc 0 0 0 0.00 Accuray Incorporated 0 1 0 2.00

The consensus price target of Smith & Nephew plc is $43, with potential downside of -5.72%. Competitively Accuray Incorporated has a consensus price target of $5, with potential upside of 54.08%. The information presented earlier suggests that Accuray Incorporated looks more robust than Smith & Nephew plc as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 9.1% of Smith & Nephew plc shares and 86% of Accuray Incorporated shares. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of Smith & Nephew plc’s shares. Comparatively, Accuray Incorporated has 1.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Smith & Nephew plc 2.97% 3.93% 17.2% 19.58% 25.42% 21.56% Accuray Incorporated 1.22% 5.88% 2.22% -6.12% 10.4% 21.41%

For the past year Smith & Nephew plc’s stock price has bigger growth than Accuray Incorporated.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors Smith & Nephew plc beats Accuray Incorporated.

Smith & Nephew plc designs, develops, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints; and arthroscopic enabling technologies for healthcare providers, such as fluid management equipment for surgical access, high definition cameras, digital image capture, scopes, light sources, and monitors to assist with visualization inside the joints, radio frequency wands, electromechanical and mechanical blades, and hand instruments for removing damaged tissue. It also provides trauma and extremities products consisting of internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; robotics-assisted surgery products and services; knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; and hip implant products for reconstruction of the hip joint, as well as various products and technologies to assist in surgical treatment of the ear, nose, and throat. In addition, the company offers advanced wound care products for the treatment of acute and chronic wounds, including leg, diabetic and pressure ulcers, burns, and post-operative wounds; advanced wound devices, including traditional and single-use negative pressure wound therapy and hydrosurgery systems; and biologics and other bioactive technology products for debridement and dermal repair/regeneration. It primarily serves the providers of medical and surgical treatments and services. Smith & Nephew plc was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body. The CyberKnife System automatically tracks, detects, and corrects for tumor and patient movement in real-time during the procedure, as well as enables the delivery of precise, high dose radiation while patients breathe normally. It also offers the TomoTherapy System, which consists of an integrated and versatile radiation therapy system used for the treatment of a range of cancer types. The company markets its products in the United States directly, as well as through a sales agent and group purchasing organizations; and directly and through distributors and sales agents in Europe, Japan and other countries of Asia, South America, and internationally to hospitals and stand-alone treatment facilities. Accuray Incorporated was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.