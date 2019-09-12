Comparing of Smith Micro Software Inc. (SMSI) and Rimini Street Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

This is a contrast between Smith Micro Software Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) and Rimini Street Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smith Micro Software Inc. 4 6.31 N/A -0.05 0.00 Rimini Street Inc. 5 1.24 N/A -1.26 0.00

Demonstrates Smith Micro Software Inc. and Rimini Street Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith Micro Software Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -12.4% Rimini Street Inc. 0.00% 30.4% -69.7%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Smith Micro Software Inc. and Rimini Street Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 9.6% and 41.8%. Smith Micro Software Inc.’s share held by insiders are 15.7%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.6% of Rimini Street Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Smith Micro Software Inc. 78.27% 92.6% 106.55% 229.12% 141.53% 232.78% Rimini Street Inc. -3.33% -8.53% -2.76% -10.85% -28.45% -4.27%

For the past year Smith Micro Software Inc. has 232.78% stronger performance while Rimini Street Inc. has -4.27% weaker performance.

Summary

Smith Micro Software Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Rimini Street Inc.

Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software support services. It offers enterprise software support services for Siebel, PeopleSoft, JD Edwards, Oracle E-Business Suite, Oracle Database, Hyperion, Oracle Retail, Oracle Fusion Middleware, SAP, and BusinessObjects software. The company provides support services program features, such as product support, security support, risk avoidance, technology support, innovation and roadmap, account management, and onboarding and archiving services, as well as global tax, legal, and regulatory update services. It serves global, Fortune 500, midmarket, and public sector organizations in various industries, such as financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, public sector and higher education, retail, services and media, transportation and distribution, and utilities. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. It has global offices in Beijing, Bengaluru, Frankfurt, Hertzelia Pituach, Hyderabad, London, Melbourne, New York, Pleasanton, SÃ£o Paulo, Singapore, Sydney, Osaka, and Tokyo.