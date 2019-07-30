Comparing of Smith Micro Software Inc. (SMSI) and Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Smith Micro Software Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) and Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smith Micro Software Inc. 3 6.10 N/A -0.21 0.00 Brightcove Inc. 9 2.80 N/A -0.46 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith Micro Software Inc. 0.00% -72.6% -27.6% Brightcove Inc. 0.00% -23.8% -12.1%

Volatility & Risk

Smith Micro Software Inc. is 61.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.39 beta. Brightcove Inc.’s 1.1 beta is the reason why it is 10.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 9.6% of Smith Micro Software Inc. shares and 85.8% of Brightcove Inc. shares. Smith Micro Software Inc.’s share held by insiders are 15.7%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Brightcove Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Smith Micro Software Inc. -2.41% 5.19% 63.64% 52.11% 83.05% 80% Brightcove Inc. 4.25% 16.98% 17.25% 35.22% 1.11% 42.9%

For the past year Smith Micro Software Inc. was more bullish than Brightcove Inc.

Summary

Smith Micro Software Inc. beats Brightcove Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Brightcove Inc. provides cloud-based services for video. The company primarily offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its Video Cloud platform offers various features and functionalities, such as uploading and encoding, content management, video player technology, multi-platform video experiences, live video streaming, distribution and syndication, social media, advertising and monetization, and analytics. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service with various features and functionalities, including file support, quality and control, platform and security, and account and integration; Once, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service, which addresses the limitations of traditional online video ad insertion technology; and Perform, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences. In addition, it offers Gallery, a cloud-based service that enables customers to create and publish video portals; Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies designed to address the needs of marketers to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; and Lift, a solution to defeat ad blockers, optimize ad delivery, and deliver a TV-like viewing experience across connected platforms. Further, the company provides account management, professional services, support, and online and onsite training services. Brightcove Inc. offers its solutions to media companies, broadcasters, publishers, brands, and corporations, as well as governments, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations in North America, Europe, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and other regions. The company was formerly known as Video Marketplace, Inc. and changed its name to Brightcove Inc. in March 2005. Brightcove Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.