Comparing of Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) and GSE Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP)

Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR) and GSE Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Business Software & Services. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smartsheet Inc. 43 23.85 N/A -0.57 0.00 GSE Systems Inc. 3 0.42 N/A -0.16 0.00

Table 1 highlights Smartsheet Inc. and GSE Systems Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smartsheet Inc. 0.00% -35% -19% GSE Systems Inc. 0.00% -10.4% -4.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Smartsheet Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. Its competitor GSE Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Smartsheet Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than GSE Systems Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Smartsheet Inc. and GSE Systems Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Smartsheet Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 GSE Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Smartsheet Inc.’s upside potential is 9.00% at a $50.5 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Smartsheet Inc. and GSE Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 69.3% and 45.7% respectively. Smartsheet Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Comparatively, 8.4% are GSE Systems Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Smartsheet Inc. -6.01% 0.79% 23.91% 66.42% 140.41% 100.76% GSE Systems Inc. 1.32% 2.67% -9.06% -21.31% -19.63% 10%

For the past year Smartsheet Inc. was more bullish than GSE Systems Inc.

Summary

Smartsheet Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors GSE Systems Inc.

Smartsheet Inc. provides cloud-based platform for execution of work. It enables teams and organizations to plan, capture, manage, automate, and report on work. The company offers Smartdashboards that provides the status of work to align individuals, managers, and executives; Smartportals to easily locate and access from any device the resources available for a project without IT assistance; Smartcards to organize, share, and act on workflows; and Smartgrids to keep teams on task by easily tracking multiple moving parts. It also provides Smartprojects; Smartcalendars, which align teams and organizations by connecting deadlines to workflows; Smartforms enables business users to collect information in a structured and consistent format; Smartautomation that automates repetitive processes; and Smartintegrations enable organizations and teams to connect, sync, and extend enterprise applications. In addition, it offers Connectors; and Control Center that enables organizations to achieve consistent work execution. As of January 31, 2018, it served approximately 92,000 customers. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

GSE Systems, Inc. provides simulation, training, and engineering solutions to the power and process industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries. The Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting segment offers instructors, procedure writers, work management specialists, planners, and training material developers for the nuclear power industry. The company markets its products and services through a network of direct sales staff, agents and representatives, and strategic alliance partners. GSE Systems, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Sykesville, Maryland.