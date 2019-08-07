Comparing of SmartFinancial Inc. (SMBK) and Community Trust Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

SmartFinancial Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) and Community Trust Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI), both competing one another are Regional – Southeast Banks companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SmartFinancial Inc. 20 3.05 N/A 1.80 12.07 Community Trust Bancorp Inc. 41 3.80 N/A 3.67 11.51

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of SmartFinancial Inc. and Community Trust Bancorp Inc. Community Trust Bancorp Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than SmartFinancial Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. SmartFinancial Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Community Trust Bancorp Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides SmartFinancial Inc. and Community Trust Bancorp Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SmartFinancial Inc. 0.00% 6.8% 0.8% Community Trust Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 10.6% 1.4%

Volatility & Risk

SmartFinancial Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 44.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.56 beta. Community Trust Bancorp Inc. on the other hand, has 0.66 beta which makes it 34.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both SmartFinancial Inc. and Community Trust Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 37.4% and 59.8% respectively. SmartFinancial Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.7%. Comparatively, Community Trust Bancorp Inc. has 1.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SmartFinancial Inc. -3.6% 0.65% 6.17% 12.91% -15.31% 18.72% Community Trust Bancorp Inc. 0.67% 0.36% 1.17% 3.3% -14.31% 6.77%

For the past year SmartFinancial Inc. has stronger performance than Community Trust Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Community Trust Bancorp Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors SmartFinancial Inc.

SmartFinancial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for the SmartBank that provides various banking services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides loan products, such as commercial real estate loans, consumer real estate loans, construction and land development loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer and other loans, such as direct consumer installment loans, overdrafts and other revolving credit loans, and educational loans. As of December 31, 2015, it operated through 12 full-service banking offices in East Tennessee and the Florida Panhandle; and 2 loan production office, one mortgage loan production office, and two service centers. SmartFinancial, Inc. was founded in 2007 is headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee.