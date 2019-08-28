Comparing of Smart Sand Inc. (SND) and Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

We are comparing Smart Sand Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) and Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smart Sand Inc. 3 0.40 N/A 0.54 4.38 Lithium Americas Corp. 4 51.61 N/A -0.32 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Smart Sand Inc. and Lithium Americas Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Smart Sand Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) and Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smart Sand Inc. 0.00% 10.3% 6.6% Lithium Americas Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Smart Sand Inc. and Lithium Americas Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Smart Sand Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Lithium Americas Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Smart Sand Inc.’s average target price is $4.5, while its potential upside is 97.80%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Smart Sand Inc. and Lithium Americas Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 63.2% and 16.48%. About 2.1% of Smart Sand Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 36.97% are Lithium Americas Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Smart Sand Inc. -3.29% -6% -38.16% -5.24% -58.55% 5.86% Lithium Americas Corp. -6.58% -7.52% 1.93% 13.89% 1.37% 16.4%

For the past year Smart Sand Inc. has weaker performance than Lithium Americas Corp.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Smart Sand Inc. beats Lithium Americas Corp.

Smart Sand, Inc. engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 321 million tons of proven recoverable sand reserves. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and the Lithium Nevada Project covering approximately 15,233 hectares of area located in northwestern Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp. in March 2016. Lithium Americas Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.