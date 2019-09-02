Comparing of SM Energy Company (SM) and Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) and Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO), both competing one another are Independent Oil & Gas companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SM Energy Company 14 0.70 N/A 0.09 107.20 Talos Energy Inc. 24 1.02 N/A 10.90 1.89

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of SM Energy Company and Talos Energy Inc. Talos Energy Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to SM Energy Company. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. SM Energy Company’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us SM Energy Company and Talos Energy Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SM Energy Company 0.00% 0.5% 0.2% Talos Energy Inc. 0.00% 16.4% 5.6%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for SM Energy Company and Talos Energy Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SM Energy Company 1 3 2 2.33 Talos Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$14.33 is SM Energy Company’s average target price while its potential upside is 51.16%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

SM Energy Company and Talos Energy Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 99.8%. SM Energy Company’s share held by insiders are 1.2%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Talos Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SM Energy Company -0.99% -19.21% -34.41% -51.18% -64.02% -35.59% Talos Energy Inc. -8.94% -19.04% -29.98% 5.59% -44.24% 26.1%

For the past year SM Energy Company had bearish trend while Talos Energy Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Talos Energy Inc. beats SM Energy Company.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. It primarily has operations in the South Texas and Gulf Coast, Rocky Mountain, and Permian regions. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 395.8 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 841 net productive oil wells and 704 net productive gas wells. The company was formerly known as St. Mary Land & Exploration Company and changed its name to SM Energy Company in May 2010. SM Energy Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Talos Energy Inc., an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the offshore exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and the shallow waters off the coast of Mexico. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.