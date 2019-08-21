Comparing of SM Energy Company (SM) and Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN)

SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) and Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN), both competing one another are Independent Oil & Gas companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SM Energy Company 14 0.77 N/A 0.09 107.20 Epsilon Energy Ltd. 4 3.06 N/A 0.21 18.00

Demonstrates SM Energy Company and Epsilon Energy Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Epsilon Energy Ltd. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SM Energy Company. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. SM Energy Company has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Epsilon Energy Ltd., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of SM Energy Company and Epsilon Energy Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SM Energy Company 0.00% 0.5% 0.2% Epsilon Energy Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for SM Energy Company and Epsilon Energy Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SM Energy Company 1 5 3 2.33 Epsilon Energy Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

$17.33 is SM Energy Company’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 64.27%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Insiders owned 1.2% of SM Energy Company shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SM Energy Company -0.99% -19.21% -34.41% -51.18% -64.02% -35.59% Epsilon Energy Ltd. 0.09% -7.8% -12.91% -18.37% -17.83% -13.52%

For the past year Epsilon Energy Ltd. has weaker performance than SM Energy Company

Summary

SM Energy Company beats Epsilon Energy Ltd. on 8 of the 11 factors.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. It primarily has operations in the South Texas and Gulf Coast, Rocky Mountain, and Permian regions. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 395.8 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 841 net productive oil wells and 704 net productive gas wells. The company was formerly known as St. Mary Land & Exploration Company and changed its name to SM Energy Company in May 2010. SM Energy Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.