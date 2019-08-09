Comparing of SLM Corporation (SLMBP) and CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF)

SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLMBP) and CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) are two firms in the Credit Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SLM Corporation 64 3.09 N/A 1.24 46.88 CNFinance Holdings Limited 6 0.00 N/A 1.65 3.39

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of SLM Corporation and CNFinance Holdings Limited. CNFinance Holdings Limited seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to SLM Corporation. Company that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. SLM Corporation’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than CNFinance Holdings Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 has SLM Corporation and CNFinance Holdings Limited’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SLM Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% CNFinance Holdings Limited 0.00% 29% 4.2%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 16.93% of SLM Corporation shares and 34.8% of CNFinance Holdings Limited shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 55.72% of CNFinance Holdings Limited shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SLM Corporation -1.34% -1.02% -12.15% -2.39% -18.02% -1.56% CNFinance Holdings Limited 0% 0.9% -7.44% -15.41% 0% 1.64%

For the past year SLM Corporation had bearish trend while CNFinance Holdings Limited had bullish trend.

SLM Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students and their families. Its loan portfolio also includes federal family education loan program, personal, and other loans. In addition, the company offers savings products, including certificates of deposits, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college. SLM Corporation was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, Delaware.