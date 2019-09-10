Comparing of SLM Corporation (SLMBP) and Bat Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG)

SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLMBP) and Bat Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG), both competing one another are Credit Services companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SLM Corporation 63 3.03 N/A 1.24 46.88 Bat Group Inc. 1 2.21 N/A -0.72 0.00

Table 1 highlights SLM Corporation and Bat Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us SLM Corporation and Bat Group Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SLM Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Bat Group Inc. 0.00% 197.6% 158.6%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 16.93% of SLM Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 6.7% of Bat Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 6.65% are Bat Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SLM Corporation -1.34% -1.02% -12.15% -2.39% -18.02% -1.56% Bat Group Inc. -7.42% -23.02% -75.74% -76.7% -88.94% -78.74%

For the past year SLM Corporation was less bearish than Bat Group Inc.

Summary

SLM Corporation beats Bat Group Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

SLM Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students and their families. Its loan portfolio also includes federal family education loan program, personal, and other loans. In addition, the company offers savings products, including certificates of deposits, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college. SLM Corporation was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, Delaware.