Comparing of SLM Corporation (SLM) and Nicholas Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK)

As Credit Services businesses, SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) and Nicholas Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SLM Corporation 10 2.94 N/A 1.20 7.62 Nicholas Financial Inc. 9 1.89 N/A -0.43 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of SLM Corporation and Nicholas Financial Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SLM Corporation 0.00% 21% 2% Nicholas Financial Inc. 0.00% -3.4% -1.4%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.4 shows that SLM Corporation is 40.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Nicholas Financial Inc. has beta of 0.49 which is 51.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both SLM Corporation and Nicholas Financial Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 65.3% respectively. SLM Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%. Competitively, 1.5% are Nicholas Financial Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SLM Corporation -10.07% -5.69% -9.71% -16.11% -19.38% 9.63% Nicholas Financial Inc. -1.41% -10.85% -9.21% -21.68% -18.08% -19.42%

For the past year SLM Corporation had bullish trend while Nicholas Financial Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors SLM Corporation beats Nicholas Financial Inc.

SLM Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. It offers private education loans to students and their families. The company also provides banking products, such as certificates of deposits, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; and a consumer savings network that offers financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college. SLM Corporation was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, Delaware.

Nicholas Financial, Inc. operates as a specialized consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products. The company operates through 65 branch offices located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. Nicholas Financial, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.