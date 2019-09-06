Comparing of SLM Corporation (SLM) and FlexShopper Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY)

SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) and FlexShopper Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) compete with each other in the Credit Services sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SLM Corporation 10 3.06 N/A 1.20 7.62 FlexShopper Inc. 1 0.32 N/A -1.22 0.00

Demonstrates SLM Corporation and FlexShopper Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of SLM Corporation and FlexShopper Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SLM Corporation 0.00% 21% 2% FlexShopper Inc. 0.00% 59.7% -24%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.4 beta means SLM Corporation’s volatility is 40.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. FlexShopper Inc.’s 43.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.57 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for SLM Corporation and FlexShopper Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SLM Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 FlexShopper Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of FlexShopper Inc. is $3, which is potential 68.54% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of SLM Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 27.5% of FlexShopper Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.6% of SLM Corporation shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.7% of FlexShopper Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SLM Corporation -10.07% -5.69% -9.71% -16.11% -19.38% 9.63% FlexShopper Inc. -21.95% 44.14% 84.76% 99.15% -57.89% 110%

For the past year SLM Corporation has weaker performance than FlexShopper Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors SLM Corporation beats FlexShopper Inc.

SLM Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. It offers private education loans to students and their families. The company also provides banking products, such as certificates of deposits, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; and a consumer savings network that offers financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college. SLM Corporation was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, Delaware.

FlexShopper, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, FlexShopper, LLC, provides various types of durable goods to consumers on a lease-to-own basis and lease-to-own (LTO) terms to consumers of third party retailers and e-tailers. It offers products through FlexShopper.com, an LTO e-commerce marketplace, which features approximately 80,000 items, including electronics, furniture, musical instruments, and equipment; third party e-commerce sites featuring FlexShopperÂ’s LTO payment method; FlexShopperÂ’s automated kiosks located in certain retail locations; and FlexShopper Wallet, a mobile application enabling consumers to get durable goods from retailers with their smartphones. The company was formerly known as Anchor Funding Services, Inc. and changed its name to FlexShopper, Inc. in October 2013. FlexShopper, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.